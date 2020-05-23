BIAL--Bert. The New York Philharmonic deeply mourns the passing of bassoonist/contrabassoonist Bert Bial (1957-95). Beloved by his colleagues, he was also the Philharmonic's official photographer, documenting both milestones and daily life. A collection of his photos, "Focus on the Philharmonic," was published on the Orchestra's 150th anniversary. The Philharmonic extends condolences to his wife, children, and granddaughters. Music Director Jaap van Zweden President & CEO Deborah Borda





