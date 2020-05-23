BERT BIAL
BIAL--Bert. The New York Philharmonic deeply mourns the passing of bassoonist/contrabassoonist Bert Bial (1957-95). Beloved by his colleagues, he was also the Philharmonic's official photographer, documenting both milestones and daily life. A collection of his photos, "Focus on the Philharmonic," was published on the Orchestra's 150th anniversary. The Philharmonic extends condolences to his wife, children, and granddaughters. Music Director Jaap van Zweden President & CEO Deborah Borda


Published in New York Times on May 23, 2020.
May 22, 2020
Bert was a loyal colleague and a delightful friend in the Pittsburgh Symphony in the early fifties. I send heartfelt condolences to his loving family.
Eddie Myers
Friend
May 22, 2020
Bert Bial was one of my oldest friends in the New York Philharmonic. We met at the Music Academy of the West in 1952, and he already had a strong interest in photography. His friendship made my joining our orchestra easier, and his constant work on committees within our orchestra spoke to his concern for bettering the working conditions.
I treasure his book of photos of the New York Philharmonic, which gave a kind of immortality to all our colleagues. My deepest condolences to Claudia and all his family. With respectful and affectionate sympathy,
Orin OBrien (double bass)
Orin OBrien
Coworker
