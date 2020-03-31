HORWITZ--Bert S., MD., died peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. He was a gentle and caring man, with a deep love for family and friendship. He loved his work and will be remembered as an orthopedic surgeon of highest professional achievement. Bert is survived by his devoted wife, Felice, his children, Kate Bennett (John), Mara Rodosky (Mark), Daniel Horwitz (Anne Moon), his grandchildren, Nathan Bennett, Samuel Bennett, Jacob, Bennett, Lauren Roman (Jesus), Alexander Rodosky, Sophie Rodosky, AliaHorwitz, and stepchildren Leslie Solomon (Gregg), Andrew Brooks, and three stepgrandchildren, Daniel Solomon (Lucy), Matthew Solomon and Brian Solomon. Donations in Bert's memory may be made to: the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org and Mark Morris Dance Group's Dance for PD. markmorrisdancegroup.org/ community/pd/dance-for-pd/
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020