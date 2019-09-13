GREIPER--Bertha, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin passed on September 8, 2019. Bertha died at her home in Queens. She is survived by her children Ellen Greiper, Scott Greiper, her grandchildren, Stephanie Spector, Josh Weinberg, Sophia Greiper and Zachary Greiper. Bertha had a long career in advertising and finished her career working at Queens College until the age of 83. Bertha will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew her. Shiva will be held at the home of her daughter, Ellen Greiper, Friday through Sunday.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 13, 2019