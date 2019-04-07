Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERTHA OKOSKIN. View Sign

OKOSKIN--Bertha Feit. Age 96, of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2019. Bertha was born in New York City on March 4, 1923 to Ida (Nagler) and Joseph Weininger. Bertha was the youngest of two daughters and is predeceased by her sister, Esther (Weininger) Halpern. She grew up in the Bronx and had a deep connection to Manhattan and the greater New York area. Her early years were spent working with her father in the pickle business and later was personal secretary to dress designer Anne Klein. Bertha was loved by friends and family alike. She was active in so many community activities that it is too numerous to mention all of them. Some of them include the PTA, Hadasa and B'Nai Brith, editor of the Whisper Walk Paper, teaching safe driving or serving on the Whisper Walk Security Team she always gave it her all. She lived her life always working to help others. Bertha was a caring, giving person that made you love her as soon as you met her. She was a book lover and always looked forward to doing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle in pen. She enjoyed opera and going to the movies with friends. Hobbies included knitting, needle point and talking politics - after all, she had a "starring role" in the documentary Farenheit 911! Bertha was predeceased by her adoring husband, Philip Feit and by her second husband, Herbert Okoskin. Bertha leaves behind her loving sons, Dr. Richard Feit and Frederick Feit; loving grandchildren, Gregory Feit, Emma (Feit) Baier, Justin Feit and Philip Feit. Her adoring great-grandchildren, Jackson Baier, Owen Baier and Connor Baier. Bertha also leaves behind two loving nieces, Sara Jane (Halpern) Kintzer and Meryl (Halpern) Klein. Bertha was also predeceased by her loving daughter-in-law, Laurie (Dushin) Feit (Richard) and is survived by her other daughter-in-law Bonnie (Beecroft) Feit (Frederick). Also the spouses of her loving grandchildren Jennifer (Johnson) Feit (Gregory) and Shannon (Askey) Feit (Justin) and numerous friends. Whether you knew her as Mom, Grandma, Nana, Big Grandma, Aunt Bertha or Bertha, she will be forever in our hearts and missed on so many levels. Services will be graveside at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, 130-04 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY on Sunday, April 7 at 12:30pm. There will be a procession to the gravesite from the front of the cemetery.



Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels

