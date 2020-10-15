WAXMAN--Bertha Lilly. Born August 5, 1926 in NYC. Third child (second daughter) of Eastern European immigrants. Grew up on Eldridge St. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Longtime resident of East River Housing, Grand St., Manhattan. Dancer, artist, sculptor, beloved wife of Benjamin, dear mother of Andrea (John) Campion, Michael (Tracie) Waxman, and Elizabeth Waxman; Grandmother of Paul (Deepti), Gabriel, and Camille Campion, and Sarah Waxman; Great-grandmother of Avi Campion; Arts and Crafts counselor for many years at Quaker Hill Day Camp, Monroe, NY; Pottery teacher at Muddy Fingers on the Upper West Side; Volunteer at Greenwich House Senior Center, Manhattan. Peacefully of natural causes at home in Fresno, CA on October 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Internment at Old Montefiore Cemetery, Queens, NY next to her loving husband. Memorials may be sent to Greenwich House Senior Services, NYC, greenwichhouse.org/donate;
MoMA, NYC, moma.org/support;
and Valley PBS, Fresno, CA, valleypbs.org/support
.