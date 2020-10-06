1/
BERTINA SIMNER
SIMNER--Bertina. Passed away peacefully on October 4th at the age of 79 at her home in La Jolla. Beloved sister of Rosalind Glaser (Gene) and brother of Alan Fisher (Ronne), adoring mother of Rick (Thomas Michna) and grandchildren Daisy and Linus. Loving Aunt to nieces Blair and Alexis. Her treasured husband of 50 years, Marvin, predeceased her. A beautiful woman with impeccable taste, love for life, accomplished artist, devoted friend and generous to those less fortunate. Her talents helped make their millinery company Commodore Hats, a leader in the industry. Her philanthropic endeavors included being co-founder and President of Concerned Parents for Aids Research. She was an avid supporter of The Salk Institute. She will be greatly missed. Donations in Tina's memory can be made to The Salk Institute, 10010 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, CA 92037.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
