1933 - 2020

Bertram Corin, 86, of Coral Springs, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.



Bertram is survived by; his wife, Linda Lou Corin; his children Paul Corin and Wife Mary Corin, Randee Corin, Adam Corin, and Meredith Bright and Husband Scott Bright; his grandchildren; Amanda, Dennis, Julia, Steven, Jackie, Mya, and Tia.



Bertram was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 23, 1933 to Abraham and Martha Corin. He graduated from Boys High School. He then served in the United States Army from January 1954 to December 1955 where he served with the Medical Corp 53rd Infantry Regiment. He held the rank of Corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal along with an Honorable Discharge. He later continued his education to receive a Juris Degree from New York Law School. He practiced law for over 40 years privately.



Bertram was married to Linda Lou Craw on May 27, 1978, they were married 42 years. They resided in Holliswood, New York, before relocating to Parkland, Florida, in 1992.



Bertram enjoyed his daily New York Times crossword puzzles, rarely missing a publication. He was actively involved in golf games with friends and family for several years. He had a love for travel and exploring new countries with his wife and family. Most of all, he had a passion for spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren celebrating everything from holidays to birthdays.



Services for Bertram will be held virtually due to unprecedented times. A public group on Facebook has been set up "Bert's Memorial" where the services being held on April 28, 2020 at 4:00pm EST will be streamed live.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.