KONOWITZ--Dr. Bertram, died peacefully following a stroke on February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Konowitz, father of Laura and Mark Ratner, Paul and Laurie Konowitz, and Adam and Stacey Konowitz. Grandad to Jess, Rachel, Zach, Sarah, Rebecca and Josh. Bert was an accomplished jazz musician, educator, composer, and mentor to so many in the world of music education and improvisation. Professor of Music at Teachers College, Columbia University for over fifty years as well as many years as Director of Music at Lawrence New York public schools. Author of over fifty piano books teaching young students how to play jazz and improvise and composer of many choral works that were performed in venues such as Avery Fisher Hall. Creator of the jazz group Spirit that performed with Dave Brubeck and Billy Taylor. Bert was a creative force in the music world and had a positive impact on students for decades throughout the world. Contributions to his memory can be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



