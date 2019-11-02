TEICH--Bertram. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of our longtime Board member, friend and devoted supporter, Bertram "Buddy" Teich. His love for comedy and comedians resulted in some of the best nights on our stages. We will dearly miss his generous heart, and all the laughter he brought us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Buddy's friends and the Teich family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair; Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus



