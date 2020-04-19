WINSBERG--Dr. Bertrand, Dr. Bertrand Winsberg died April 2nd, leaving behind his wife, Eva, and precious children, Gabrielle, (Wm. Mangot), Louis, (Maria Elena), and Seth. Despite a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago, Bert attended the U of M Medical School, graduating in 1962, and furthering his studies in adult and child psychiatry. He was given a position with the New York State Deptartment of Mental Hygiene, Child Research. Over 52 years, he published 65 papers and articles regarding the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals in the treatment of severe behavior disorders in children and adults. In 2000, he received the Rieger Award for the most significant paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for 1999. As a skilled painter, Bert exhibited his artwork in many galleries and libraries on Long Island. At the Heckscher Museum of Art he was given the Award of Merit for his painting of "Udaipur." Bert's extraordinary intellectual curiosity made him unique to his friends. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



