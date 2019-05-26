Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERYL LEVY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEVY--Beryl W. Ace social worker, Vietnamese resettlement director extraordinaire, and talented artist, Beryl W. Levy passed on January 17 after a long illness. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Beryl spoke of how, at five years old, she burst into tears seeing the suffering homeless downtown. Beryl became a social worker dedicating her life to helping others. She earned an MSW at the University of Pennsylvania and became a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) while at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. In the early '70's, she was a social worker at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. Led by a visiting English hospice nurse, she with health care colleagues built one of the first hospice programs in the USA. Her English mentor deplored how slow physicians were, even in England at the time, to face the stark, incessant pain of so many patients. At its Manhattan headquarters, Beryl managed the HIAS section of the U.S. program in the '80's to resettle Vietnamese and ethnic Chinese and Hmong minority refugees across the USA. Close friends at HIAS, themselves refugees from Vietnam, worked as translators and associates welcoming the immigrants to their new home. With administrators from fellow immigrant resettlement agencies, Beryl was flown to a week-long conference in Manila, near the Philippine shores where for years her clients had barely survived in camps after fleeing war-torn Vietnam. The very Philippine hotel where Beryl and her conferees stayed was destroyed months later by rebels seeking to overthrow dictator Marcos before the peaceful 1986 revolution led by Corazon Aquino. Beryl was a social worker at Children's Specialized Hospital (Mountainside, NJ) and later the Deron School (Union, NJ). She helped diverse, disabled children surmount difficult issues. Her wise, sensitive counsel and action smoothed students' transitions into hospital or school, and promoted their growth. She relished reciting poetry and nursery rhymes. She testified as child advocate in court. Always, Beryl wanted to be where she could do the most good. She loved working with children and their families. She was beloved by those she touched. Beryl drew charcoal pictures and painted watercolors of people, birds, and flowers. She was inspired by looking out the window, strolling about town or city, and trekking through the woods. She loved to behold the Gingko trees on New York City streets, and led her companions to appreciate them, too. Beryl loved her family all the more. She leaves her grateful husband, Stephen and son, Darren and his wife Jenna, as well as Beryl's brother, Bob and sons, Matt and Alan. A shining star, Beryl's light glows in all of us - those blessed to know her, and in turn those blessed to know those blessed. Donations in Beryl's memory are recommended to



