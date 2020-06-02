1957 - 2020

On May 29th, Beth lost her short, but hard fought, battle with cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband Richard and her four children- Erin, Kelly, Richard, James and their respective families. She is also survived by her granddaughter Lea Rose, who brought her joy and brightened her life these past few months. She also loved her little dog, Georgie Wawa, who was always by her side.



Beth grew up in White Plains, NY, a part of the Feeney Clan. She had a quick wit, a boisterous laugh, and a great sense of humor. She loved music, movies, and Broadway shows. She was a loving wife and mother and a great friend, especially with her lifelong friend Barbara. Beth was always a lover of NYC. She was excited to move to East Harlem with Rick where they made many friends who welcomed them to their neighborhood and became family. We will miss Beth, but know that she will live on in our hearts and memories forever.



Arrangements were privately handled by First Avenue Funeral Service in Harlem. In lieu of flowers, please have a drink, a thought, or a prayer in her honor.

