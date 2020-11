CURRY--Beth. November 15, 2015 In the five years without you, we have been inspired every day to be better people by the memory of your warmth, your smile, your caring and your unqualified love for all of us. You always found the best in everyone and in every situation. You were always positive and supportive as well as understanding and sympathetic. We were most fortunate to have had you in our lives.





