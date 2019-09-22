LEVINE--Betsey Strahl. Born February 28, 1925, of the Upper West Side of Manhattan, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Great Neck, NY, passed away on September 18. She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Ellis for 66 years; devoted mother of Robert and Rosemary, Gary and Carol, and Nancy Olson, and aunt of Marilyn Miller; loving grandmother of Matthew and Sarah, Lisa and Lenny, Michael, Daniel and Benjamin; adoring great-grandmother of Henry, William and Evelyn. A bridge Bronze Life Master, avid reader and incredibly talented writer. Funeral services private. Dinner to follow at which everyone will celebrate her life, tell funny stories and only talk about how happy she made each of them. No one is to mention the electric trains, girl scout uniform, or salmon/tuna fish switcheroo. Those who knew her loved her. Those who didn't missed out. Her last words were "don't fight over the portrait."



