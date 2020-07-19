1/
BETSY ANCKER-JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETSY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANCKER-JOHNSON--Betsy. April 29, 1927 - July 2, 2020. Remembrances may be shared at: www.cookwalden funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
5124545611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 18, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the Ancker-Johnson family. I remember fondly working as Betsy's Personnel Director after she was hired as the first woman vice president for General Motors. She led the way for women in the Corporation. Her scientific mind and no-nonsense manner was overshadowed only by her genuine love of Christ. She introduced computers to our workplace and made sure everyone had one. She demanded perfection, and in an age before we had programs like Excel, she had us writing programs. I admired her stamina and remembered her coming into work the day after having her gall bladder removed. I also remembered her sons coming in and having me doll out their allowance. Betsy was THE instrumental person in my career, and I will never forget her support and for sharing her expertise with us all.
Sandra Shargabian
Coworker
July 18, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
July 16, 2020
Growing up she was my friend's neighbor in GPW and I still remember her driving on Brys in her Corvette. The one time I met her back in the late 80's at my friends, we were in college and I asked how to become a VP, and she responded make sure we keep learning.
Chuck L
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
I had the pleasure of serving along side Betsy at endPoverty.org. There she distinguished herself by her passion, insight and godly perspective in serving the poor. Betsy and I also shared a love for cars. Several times I met her at the airport or her hotel and while she grumbled a bit because I was always driving a foreign car, we would then launch into a car conversation. I loved her story about driving an experimental Corvette at the GM test track, even though she was not pleased that the people at the track required that she have an instructor with her. We will miss her greatly.
Ken Wesche
Friend
July 15, 2020
My condolences to Betsy's family and friends. I remember with fondness serving with Betsy on the board of endPoverty and her passion for wanting to serve the poor by empowering them.
Kip Gardner
Friend
July 14, 2020
I will always remember Betsy telling about meeting Harold and falling for him, "I knew he was the one for me because he felt about triangles the same way that I felt about plasma." Sweet brainiac love.
beth bishop
Friend
July 14, 2020
No one I ever knew could be tougher on me than Betsy. She demanded that I be scientifically exacting with my answers. If any answer to her penetrating questions had even a remote amount of BS, you could expect an immediate response. I loved every minute of being with her at endPoverty. We all did.
Chaz Seale
Coworker
July 14, 2020
We of the Wellesley Class of 1949, who have known and admired Betsy since the fall of '45, recall her with affection and admiration. She was a pathfinder who used her talents to open doors traditionally closed to women and rose to unprecedented prominence. We will miss her and her unfailing kindness.
Dr. Gretchen Rous Besser
Classmate
July 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved