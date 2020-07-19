BETSY ANCKER-JOHNSON

My most sincere condolences to the Ancker-Johnson family. I remember fondly working as Betsy's Personnel Director after she was hired as the first woman vice president for General Motors. She led the way for women in the Corporation. Her scientific mind and no-nonsense manner was overshadowed only by her genuine love of Christ. She introduced computers to our workplace and made sure everyone had one. She demanded perfection, and in an age before we had programs like Excel, she had us writing programs. I admired her stamina and remembered her coming into work the day after having her gall bladder removed. I also remembered her sons coming in and having me doll out their allowance. Betsy was THE instrumental person in my career, and I will never forget her support and for sharing her expertise with us all.

Sandra Shargabian

Coworker