BURTON--Betsy. On January 5, 2020 Betsy Burton, of Palm Desert, CA, passed away at age 68. Betsy was born to Elise and Beard of Richmond, VA in 1951. She received her BA from the college of William & Mary in 1973 and earned her MBA from the University of Chicago in 1975. Burton went on to serve as CEO for Zale's, Tower Records, Supercuts, PIP printing & Cosmetic Centers. Burton also served on multiple boards throughout the years including: UNFI, STAPLES, SPORTS AUTHORITY, GNC, AERO, RAC, & ZALES. In addition to her business career, Betsy was proud to have been a member of the National Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs as well as the Young Presidents Organization. When not behind a desk, Betsy could be found on the Art Smith trail above Palm Desert or one of the many trails in Will Rogers State Park. She was a collector of the modern arts with a particular fondness for Warhol, Lichtenstein and Rosenqueist. She is survived by daughter Jennifer and sister Ellen. A public memorial service will be held on February 15th at 3pm, in the Palm Desert Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020