Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette-Joy CAVALLACCI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAVALLACCI--Bette-Joy. The beloved heart of our family passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019, three days after her 81st birthday. She was a graduate of Bayside High School and Tufts University where she was the student body president as well as the captain of the basketball, volleyball, and softball teams. She was a lifelong resident of Queens with many happy years in Boca Raton, FL. She is survived and cherished by her husband Don Cavallacci; children, Donny, Gaby and Danielle; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Victoria, Sebastian, Juliet, Luca, Marco, Maddy and Ava; and great-grandchildren, Ila and Max. Mother-in-law to Kat, Kristine, Cliff, Liz and Carmen. Sister to Roberta and Richard. She was adored by too many people to name. Always there with love, comfort, wisdom, jellybeans, ice pops and the world's best meatballs. We all hold the image of her at her piano surrounded by family with a Manhattan at the ready. She will always be Nani, Auntie B, and Mom. Her spirit will be carried by the currents of the sea. And so to bed...A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make a toast in her name.



CAVALLACCI--Bette-Joy. The beloved heart of our family passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019, three days after her 81st birthday. She was a graduate of Bayside High School and Tufts University where she was the student body president as well as the captain of the basketball, volleyball, and softball teams. She was a lifelong resident of Queens with many happy years in Boca Raton, FL. She is survived and cherished by her husband Don Cavallacci; children, Donny, Gaby and Danielle; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Victoria, Sebastian, Juliet, Luca, Marco, Maddy and Ava; and great-grandchildren, Ila and Max. Mother-in-law to Kat, Kristine, Cliff, Liz and Carmen. Sister to Roberta and Richard. She was adored by too many people to name. Always there with love, comfort, wisdom, jellybeans, ice pops and the world's best meatballs. We all hold the image of her at her piano surrounded by family with a Manhattan at the ready. She will always be Nani, Auntie B, and Mom. Her spirit will be carried by the currents of the sea. And so to bed...A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make a toast in her name. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close