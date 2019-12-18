CAVALLACCI--Bette-Joy. The beloved heart of our family passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019, three days after her 81st birthday. She was a graduate of Bayside High School and Tufts University where she was the student body president as well as the captain of the basketball, volleyball, and softball teams. She was a lifelong resident of Queens with many happy years in Boca Raton, FL. She is survived and cherished by her husband Don Cavallacci; children, Donny, Gaby and Danielle; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Victoria, Sebastian, Juliet, Luca, Marco, Maddy and Ava; and great-grandchildren, Ila and Max. Mother-in-law to Kat, Kristine, Cliff, Liz and Carmen. Sister to Roberta and Richard. She was adored by too many people to name. Always there with love, comfort, wisdom, jellybeans, ice pops and the world's best meatballs. We all hold the image of her at her piano surrounded by family with a Manhattan at the ready. She will always be Nani, Auntie B, and Mom. Her spirit will be carried by the currents of the sea. And so to bed...A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make a toast in her name.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019