BROPHY--Betty Ann (Cohen), age 96, died peacefully in the home she loved and lived in for 63 years, on July 10, 2020, surrounded by her daughters Susan and Melissa and sons-in-law Jesse Spilka and Matthew Cooper, with grandchildren Molly and Sam close by in their hearts. Her death follows the passing of her husband Ira, daughter Nancy, parents Abraham J. Cohen and Hannah Weinberg Cohen, and sister Marjorie Cohen White. A much loved and elegant woman of great intelligence, compassion, and integrity, Betty enjoyed a life full of family, friends, colleagues, travel, swimming, gardening, reading, theatre, and museums. She graduated from Queens College (BA) and Smith College (MSW) in the mid-1940s, determined to pursue her calling as a psychiatric social worker, which she did through her late 80s. A celebration of her life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather again. Donations in her memory may be directed to Metropolitan Jewish Hospice Service (mjhs.org
), or to organizations that support compassionate leadership in government and society.