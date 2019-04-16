BARNETT--Betty, of Westfield, NJ passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was born in 1927 in Brooklyn to Dr. Rudolph Alfred Cobbs and Dr. Mabel Gross. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Seymour. They danced together for 69 years. In the last week of her life, Betty was surrounded at home by her family. Betty was also predeceased by her brother Richard Cobbs, and her daughter-in-law Siljoy Barnett. She is survived by her children, Peter (Susan), Nancy, Ruth (David), her grandchildren, Regina (Rob), Adam (Tricia), Alana (Jon), Alexis (Adam), Ariel (Robert) and Henry and her seven great-grandchildren.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY BARNETT.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019