1927 - 2019

Betty C. Barnett of Westfield, NJ passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. In the last week of her life she was surrounded at home by her children and grandchildren.



Betty was born to Dr. Rudolph Alfred Cobbs and Dr. Mabel Gross in 1927, in Brooklyn, NY. Betty graduated from Erasmus High and Mills College, where upon graduation she worked as an early childhood educator at Flatbush Co-operative, and was then one of the founders of the nursery school at Temple Emanu-El in Westfield, NJ. She also worked tirelessly in the family owned business until she retired.



In her life, Betty was an avid bowling champion, a tennis player, an enthusiastic softball coach for her daughters, a transcriber of books into Braille, and a pioneer of juried craft shows in New Jersey. She and her husband Seymour were enthusiastic and intrepid travelers over much of the world.



Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Seymour Barnett - they danced together for over 69 years. She and Seymour were passionate about matters of the family and bringing everyone together as often as possible. After raising three children in the 60s and 70s, she later fully embraced becoming a grandmother and all the adventures that awaited her.



Betty's true essence rose to the occasion with her children and grandchildren around her at home. She engaged with each one as they came to see her, often telling lively stories, bantering, with laughter and tears; but perhaps more so enjoying being the reason that everyone was together once again.



She always had a sense of purpose and instilled upon her family the importance of the arts; in particular, the theater and literature. Surrounded by a family of sports enthusiasts, she made sure to balance out each grandchild's life with theater, books and the best restaurants in town. Her devotion to family lives on in each of us.



She was predeceased by her adoring brother Richard Cobbs, as well as by her daughter-in-law Siljoy Barnett. She is survived by her three children Peter (Susan), Nancy, Ruth (David), her six grandchildren, Regina (Rob), Adam (Tricia), Alana (Jon), Alexis (Adam), Ariel (Robert) and Henry, as well as her seven great grandchildren.



As Betty wished, there will be a small immediate family gathering for her at a later time. She asked that donations be made in her memory to the Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 356, Westfield, NJ 07091. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019

