CITRIN--Betty, formerly of Scarsdale, NY and recently of Stamford, CT and Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family at age 89. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she graduated NYU and worked as a teacher. She was a devoted wife and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband Yale of more than 68 years; brother Edward (Zona); sons Robert (Anne) and Barry (Joanne); daughter Randi (Alex); grandchildren Amanda (Alex), Kimberly (Robert), Leah (Brian), Matthew (Natalie), Abby (Janessa), Eric, Michael and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Lilah, Dylan, Eleanor and Adaline. She will be remembered for her love of family. She touched so many lives and made this world a better place for all of us. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



