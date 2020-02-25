JACOBS--Betty. Passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, at the age 100, at the Actor's Fund Home, Englewood, NJ. She was the wife of the late Bernard B. Jacobs (President of Broadway's Shubert Organization from 1972-1996). She was a founding board member of Theatreworks, USA and a Tony Award nominator. She worked with the late Michael Bennett (choreographer/director) reviewing scripts for his consideration. She was LOVED by everyone. She is survived by her daughter Sally Jacobs Baker, her husband Warren Baker, her son Steven Jacobs and his wife Lisa Jacobs, her granddaughter Amanda Baker Mazur, her husband Mike Mazur, her two grandsons Jared Jacobs and Matthew Jacobs and his wife Irena Jacobs, and great-grandson Otis Jacobs. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, New York City. Contributions in memory of Betty Jacobs can be made to The Actor's Fund of America or The Lillian Booth Actor's Fund Home.



