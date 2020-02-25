JACOBS--Betty The Board of Directors, Officers and Staff of The Shubert Organization mourn the passing of Betty Jacobs who became a prominent and popular figure in New York's theatre community as the wife of the late Bernard B. Jacobs, President of Broadway's Shubert Organization from 1972 to 1996. Fondly referred to as "Bernie and Betty," the couple attended virtually every opening night on Broadway. Betty received a standing ovation during the 1997 Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall when she accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award honoring the extraordinary Broadway career of her late husband. In 2013 a caricature of Betty was commissioned by Sardi's for placement on the restaurant's hallowed walls, among caricatures of hundreds of Broadway legends previously accorded the honor. Betty is positioned prominently alongside Bernie. We send our sincere condolences to Sally and Warren, Steven and Lisa and the extended Jacobs family. The Shubert Organization Board of Directors Philip J. Smith, Chairman and Co-CEO Robert E. Wankel, President and Co-CEO Wyche Fowler, Jr. Diana Phillips Lee J. Seidler Stuart Subotnick
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2020