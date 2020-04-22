Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Shain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2020

Betty Shain, 92, loving grandmother, mother, adventurer and friend, passed away April 17th, 2020, at Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital, of complications from Covid-19.



Betty was born November 14, 1927, in New York City, and led an adventurous life, which included three marriages, two children, a studio contract at Columbia Pictures as a starlet, work on Broadway, in television and commercials, and time as a travel agent and a caterer. Betty loved to plan and throw parties, she was known for her amazing chocolate cake. Later in life Betty found a new joy in solo travel around the world, becoming a regular on the Crystal cruise line. She survived breast cancer and wrote a book about her life titled Spiraling, that details her life and her newfound freedom in sobriety at the age of 53. Betty found solace through her steadfast commitment to her beloved grandson Brahman, she also shared a deep bond with her granddaughters Autumn and April.



She was preceded in death by her two parents, Dan and Eve Hess, her brother Daniel Hess, and her husbands Arthur Shain and Sam Kovenetsky. She is survived by two sons, Richard Arthur Shain and Christopher Shain; grandchildren, Brahman Shain (Barica), Autumn Shain, and April Shain; and her great grandson Dakota Shain. She is also survived by many people who she helped or befriended during her life--Lyn Ross (Ivy, Tara, Ian), Ann Hamilton (Jeremy Folmer, Emma), Pam McClune (Jim), Caroline Long (Brian), and Janet James. And she is survived by the people who helped her enjoy the last number of years of her life, in her favorite place, which was her home—Steven Blake, Craig, Gino, Ace, Val, Kadeja, Marie, Adama, Diana, and Miriam.



Betty's ashes will be spread at sea, as that was where she found her greatest happiness.

