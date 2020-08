Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BETTY's life story with friends and family

Share BETTY's life story with friends and family

JOBLOVE--Betty, age 90, died of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020. Betty is survived by her son George and wife Kay; son Leonard and wife Ann; grandsons Devin, Gregory, and Timothy; and her brother Ben and wife Dee. We all loved her and miss her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store