BETTY JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON--Betty Wold. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is saddened by the passing of Betty Wold Johnson. An extraordinary woman and philanthropist committed to ensuring access to the arts for all, Mrs. Johnson's longtime support of Live From Lincoln Center brought joy and inspiration to millions across the country. We extend our deepest sympathies to Mrs. Johnson's family and friends. Katherine Farley, Chair Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved