JOHNSON--Betty Wold. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is saddened by the passing of Betty Wold Johnson. An extraordinary woman and philanthropist committed to ensuring access to the arts for all, Mrs. Johnson's longtime support of Live From Lincoln Center brought joy and inspiration to millions across the country. We extend our deepest sympathies to Mrs. Johnson's family and friends. Katherine Farley, Chair Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts





