JOHNSON--Betty Wold. On behalf of the Trustees of the Lupus Research Alliance, we mourn the passing of our exceptionally generous benefactor, Betty Wold Johnson. Betty was a hero to the lupus community and a remarkably generous patron. Thanks to her generosity LRA was able to support numerous programs designed to find better treatments for lupus and ultimately a way to cure the disease. Whether through her personal generosity or her participation and patronage of LRA events, her kindness, curiosity and tenacity always served as an example for our staff and volunteer leadership and contributed immensely to our morale as we continued our important but arduous work. Her sons, Woody and Christopher and her wonderful grandchildren are in our thoughts and prayers. Ira Akselrad, Co-Chairman Richard K. DeScherer, Co-Chairman Kenneth M. Farber, President





