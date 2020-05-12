BETTY NEWMAN
NEWMAN--Betty K., passed away peacefully on May 4 at the home of her son, David in Clifton, Virginia. She was 90. Betty was the loving wife of Lawrence N. Newman (predeceased in 2012), with whom she shared 62 exceptional years. Betty received a BA from NYU in Psychology and an MS from CW Post in Library Science and worked at Shelter Rock Public Library for over 20 years. She was an avid reader, excellent cook and loved to play bridge with friends. Betty will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and had a profound influence on her grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on May 12, 2020.
