SCHWARTZ--Betty, passed away on March 5, 2019 at 96 years old. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Schwartz, Jr.; devoted mother of Ellen (Ron), Robin (Burt) and Scott (Wendy); loving grandmother of Jamie (Dave), Tracy (Harlan), Samantha (Mitchell), Kevin (Jenna) and Kyle and adoring great-grandmother of Hailey, Courtney, Lucas, Stella, Jordan and James. A lovely, smart, kind, funny and generous lady will be missed by many.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2019