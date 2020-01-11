UNGER--Betty K., on January 9, twelve days shy of her 97th birthday. Intrepid, independent and spunky to the end, with art, music, caring and lifelong meaningful friendships. Her life touched and fulfilled many, her adored grandchildren Katie, Sam and Jack, daughters-in-law Pamela and Phyllis, and devoted sons Jay and Bob. She will be missed, and remembered always. Service Sunday, January 12, 2pm, at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations in her memory may be made to: English in Action, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and Ranachqua Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 11, 2020