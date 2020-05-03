ZANE--Betty, beloved mother, aunt, great- aunt, and grandmother passed away at age 91 on April 19, 2020. She spent over 60 years joyously married to Michael Zane. Betty was a true matriarch who focused her time and energy doting on family and friends. Betty was revered for her wit and generosity. Her curiosity and passion for life fostered incredible multi-generational relationships, particularly with her grandchildren. She kept an open mind and heart. Everyone who knew her felt lucky to be a part of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Robin, son, Andrew, and grandchildren, Chelsey, Kendall, Dylan, and Austen. Her memory will live on forever.





