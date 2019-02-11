WHITEMAN--Bettye D., July 24, 1925 - February 8, 2019. Lived an accomplished life in musical theater and the fashion industry. Survived by daughters, Dale (and James) Pinto and Caren (and Pete) Kline, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation: February 11th, Graham Funeral Home, Rye, New York 4pm-7pm. Funeral service February 12th at 11am at Rye Presbyterian Church.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019