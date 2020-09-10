1/
BEVERLEY RECHLER
RECHLER--Beverley. The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) mourn the loss of Mrs. Beverley Rechler of Manalapan, FL and Great Neck, NY. Together with her late beloved husband, Morton, she was a Technion Guardian, a designation reserved for those who have reached the highest level of commitment. The Rechler Family's nearly 40 years of Technion involvement began with Beverley's support of the ATS Women's Division, and is now being carried forth by their children Bennett Rechler and Hannah Rabinowitz, both of whom are members of the ATS-New York Metropolitan Leadership Council. Bennett is also a member of the ATS National Board of Directors and the Technion Board of Governors. The Rechlers' many gifts to the University include the Morton and Beverley Rechler Family Environmental Sciences and Engineering Teaching Laboratory Complex, the Rechler Family Graduate Student Residence, Rechler Faculty Prizes for Excellence in Research, and support for many critical programs benefitting research, faculty and students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bennett, Hannah, their sister Yetta, and the entire Rechler family. American Technion Society Steve Berger, President Zahava Bar-Nir, Chair of the Board Michael Waxman-Lenz, CEO


Published in New York Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
