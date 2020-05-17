COHEN--Beverly. Beverly Cohen, after an extraordinary life of tremendous accomplishments and joy, left us on April 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Beverly was born in Brooklyn to Isidore and Pauline Cohn, both lawyers and both groundbreakers. Pauline was one of the first female attorneys in the country, earning her degree before women had the right to vote. Beverly followed in their footsteps, putting herself through Brooklyn Law School as a welder in the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II. She then pursued a PhD in city planning but changed course when she wed Dr. Samuel Cohen, of blessed memory. Beverly decided to stay home with their children, Larry and Gil. In 1961 the family moved to Altoona, Pennsylvania where daughter Susan was born. Beverly and Sam instilled in all their children a love of education, travel, music, theater as well as an insatiable sense of curiosity. The family were active members of Agudath Achim synagogue and Blairmont Country Club; Beverly was also active in the League of Women Voters, stitching groups and everything that interested her children. When her youngest was old enough, Beverly went back to school, commuting three days a week to Pittsburgh to get her Master's Degree in Library Science. She went to work at Mt. Aloysius Jr. College and thoroughly enjoyed working with the students and Sisters. When Sam retired in 1989 he wanted to move to Florida. Beverly wanted to move back to New York. So in the spirit of a strong marriage they moved to Marietta, Georgia. They joined and enjoyed Congregation Etz Chaim where Beverly participated in Jewish education classes. She also volunteered at the Atlanta History Center, restoring fabrics of all types, including several Atlanta Braves uniforms for the Braves museum (although she never gave up her love of the Brooklyn Dodgers, even though they had deserted her). She adored the friends she made in the National Embroiderers Guild local chapter and has numerous awards for her stitching. She and Sam traveled the country and visited Europe and she continued her travels after his passing in 2005. Beverly spent recent years living with her daughter Susan and son-in-law Doug Williams and made new friends everywhere she went. Her baking skills were the subject of an article in The Columbus Dispatch. She will be sorely missed by friends worldwide. Beverly is survived by and will be forever missed by Larry, Gil, Susan and Doug, her brother Major Cohn and sister-in-law Marthe Cohn, her sister-in-law Suzanne Bourgeois Cohn, nieces and nephews. We were all made richer for having known her. In lieu of flowers, contributions for those so inclined may be made to The World Central Kitchen, 1342 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009; WCK is a non-profit organization founded by Jose Andres devoted to providing meals worldwide to those in need following natural disasters, including the current pandemic. Alternatively, contributions may be made to the Dr. Samuel and Beverly Cohen Fund at Agudath Achim Synagogue, 1306 Seventeenth Street, Altoona, PA 16601, which is a non-profit established in their honor. Or, when the world again allows, go make a stranger a friend and think of Beverly. Services are by E. Merrill Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 2309 Broad Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.





