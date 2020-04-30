FRANK--Beverly Hirsh. 1932-2020. Born during the Great Depression amidst a heat wave, Beverly Frank was a true southern girl from Macon, Georgia. She graduated with honors from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau and inducted into Mortar Board for her leadership skills and academic achievements. Bev went on to receive a graduate degree from Radcliffe College and subsequently moved to Manhattan where she started her career. Fate intervened when she met Howard (Hank) Frank on a double date at the Plaza Hotel and sparks flew. They were married in 1957 at the Dempsey Hotel in Macon. Bev and Hank had a beautiful 63-year marriage filled with adventure, deep respect, and a fierce commitment to family, friends and community. Despite raising her family in Englewood, NJ, Bev retained her southern roots - there were always grits, peaches, and pecans in her kitchen. She will be missed by many, but none more than her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Hank Frank; her children, Cindy Edelson (David) and Jimmy Frank (Amy); her grandchildren, Charlotte, Annabel, Oliver, Joey, Jamie (deceased) and Amanda; and her sister, Paula Elkins. Please consider donations in honor of Bev's life to The Sylvia Center (sylviacenter.org) or Jamie's Tennis Angels Foundation in memory of her granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020