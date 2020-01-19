GLAUBMAN--Beverly, mother of Francine and Adrienne (Gary), passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with dementia. A native New Yorker, she enjoyed theater museums and fine dining. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Hole in One club. She played bridge at Honors and her beloved Seawane Club. She was ahead of her time in her knowledge of financial markets and invested for over 60 years. Most of all, she was known for her striking beauty and outspoken disposition. She requested private observances.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020