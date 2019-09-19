GREEN--Beverly. The Board of Directors and Administration of United Hebrew of New Rochelle mourn the passing of Mrs. Beverly Green, wife of former board member, Alfred J. Green, of blessed memory. Both Beverly and Alfred were staunch supporters and major benefactors of the United Hebrew campus. Willow Towers Assisted Living, The Beverly and Alfred J. Green Pavilion was made possible through a major contribution of the Greens, as were other areas across the campus, including the first floor rehabilitation suite at United Hebrew's nursing home. Their dedication to those in need is a lasting tribute to both Alfred and Beverly. We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the bereaved family. James Staudt, Chair; Malcolm H. Lazarus, Senior Chair; Michael R. Rozen, Senior Chair; Rita C. Mabli, President and CEO



