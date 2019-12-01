Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Partridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1931 - 2019

Beverly J. Partridge, President, Film Distribution, Dies at 87



Beverly Partridge, whose career in the Television, Film, and Music industry spanned over 60 years, died Sunday evening 1/27/19 due to natural causes. She was 87.



As President and Officer of Filmworld Television, a division of Films Around the World, Inc., Beverly Partridge was one of the first women to become a member of the Friars Club, the previously all-male show business club that began accepting women in 1988. She shared this distinct honor with performers Liza Minelli, Joan Rivers, and Brooke Shields, among 4 other notable women.



Among other firsts, Beverly, who began her career in the music industry in the 1950's at Decca and Kapp Records as a Promotion Manager handling D.J Promotion and Artist Relations, was the first woman in a male-dominated business to co-launch the Grammy Awards.



Beverly was influential in the success of National General Television, Inc., the home of many a Tarzan movie in the late 60's to mid-70's; RHR Filmedia, Inc.; and Cinema Shares International Television where she was, first, Vice President, Director of Programs and Services, and later, President. Throughout her career, Beverly's work focused on foreign and video sales of extensive film catalogs, the domestic theatrical release business, and syndication.



In a March 1979 interview with Backstage, at a time when female executives in key syndication spots were only just starting to grow, Beverly believed that "syndication is just beginning to open up and women who started out as secretaries are getting promoted from within. Women are going after positions now they never tackled before. I think originally, though, anything to do with TV was closed to women." Throughout her career, Beverly was instrumental in opening those doors.



Beverly was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Russian Jewish immigrants, Pauline and Samuel Cherner. Beverly graduated Beverly J. Partridge, President, Film Distribution, Dies at 87Beverly Partridge, whose career in the Television, Film, and Music industry spanned over 60 years, died Sunday evening 1/27/19 due to natural causes. She was 87.As President and Officer of Filmworld Television, a division of Films Around the World, Inc., Beverly Partridge was one of the first women to become a member of the Friars Club, the previously all-male show business club that began accepting women in 1988. She shared this distinct honor with performers Liza Minelli, Joan Rivers, and Brooke Shields, among 4 other notable women.Among other firsts, Beverly, who began her career in the music industry in the 1950's at Decca and Kapp Records as a Promotion Manager handling D.J Promotion and Artist Relations, was the first woman in a male-dominated business to co-launch the Grammy Awards.Beverly was influential in the success of National General Television, Inc., the home of many a Tarzan movie in the late 60's to mid-70's; RHR Filmedia, Inc.; and Cinema Shares International Television where she was, first, Vice President, Director of Programs and Services, and later, President. Throughout her career, Beverly's work focused on foreign and video sales of extensive film catalogs, the domestic theatrical release business, and syndication.In a March 1979 interview with Backstage, at a time when female executives in key syndication spots were only just starting to grow, Beverly believed that "syndication is just beginning to open up and women who started out as secretaries are getting promoted from within. Women are going after positions now they never tackled before. I think originally, though, anything to do with TV was closed to women." Throughout her career, Beverly was instrumental in opening those doors.Beverly was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Russian Jewish immigrants, Pauline and Samuel Cherner. Beverly graduated New York University with her B.A. and 1 year toward her M.A. Beverly was married to Richard "Dick" W. Partridge, WNEW's "Rock of the Radio", for 5 years; they had twin daughters Leslie and Sherri. Beverly is survived by her family Christine Dyer, daughters Leslie I.P. Sachs and Sherri Oustalet, sons-in-law Sun Sachs and Jeffrey Oustalet, and grandchildren Lia and Fiona Sachs. Beverly lived most of her life in New York City on the Upper West Side, and from 1989 on, the Hudson Valley. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close