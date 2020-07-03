BEVERLY PAIGEN

Or Copy this URL to Share

PAIGEN, PhD--Beverly J. Bev died on June 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Kenneth Paigen. Survived by large and loving family. Born in 1938, received BS (Wheaton 1960) and PhD (SUNY Buffalo 1967). Scientific research pivotal in forcing government action at Love Canal. Revolutionized the study of heart disease. Mentored generations of women scientists. Family is creating a scholarship. Donations to (in memory: Bev Paigen) the Center for Health, Environment, and Justice, P.O. Box 6806, Falls Church, VA 22040.





