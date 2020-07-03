1/
BEVERLY PAIGEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAIGEN, PhD--Beverly J. Bev died on June 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Kenneth Paigen. Survived by large and loving family. Born in 1938, received BS (Wheaton 1960) and PhD (SUNY Buffalo 1967). Scientific research pivotal in forcing government action at Love Canal. Revolutionized the study of heart disease. Mentored generations of women scientists. Family is creating a scholarship. Donations to (in memory: Bev Paigen) the Center for Health, Environment, and Justice, P.O. Box 6806, Falls Church, VA 22040.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved