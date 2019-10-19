SACKLER--Beverly, passed away at her home in Connecticut on October 14, at the age of 95. She and her late husband, Raymond, were devoted friends of Tel Aviv University (TAU) for more than 50 years, contributing to the vibrancy of the multidisciplinary culture on campus. In 1964, the Sacklers made a transformational gift and founded the Sackler Faculty of Medicine which has become Israel's largest medical research and training complex, complete with partnerships at 17 medical centers across Israel. In addition, the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences at TAU is committed to educating the next generation of Israel's science and technology workforce. TAU is only one of many institutions that have benefited tremendously from the Sackler family's support, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Louvre, Oxford University, and Columbia University. Tel Aviv University and the American Friends Board of Directors and staff send their heartfelt sympathy to Beverly's family and friends. Ariel Porat, TAU President; Clement Erbmann, AFTAU Chairman; Jennifer Gross, AFTAU CEO



