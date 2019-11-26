SENVILLE--Beverly. Of Barrington, RI, formerly of New York City and Boca Raton, FL, passed away on November 20, 2019. She was born in the Bronx on January 1, 1930, the beautiful daughter of Abraham and Shirley Globerman. Beverly graduated from Taft High School, the Arcaro's School of Dance, and Packard, Jr. College. She married her life partner, Mel Senville, in 1948. Bev enjoyed: theater, art, travel, good food, puzzles, the people at Carnegie House (where she lived in the hi-rise Mel had developed), dear friends -- but most of all her family. She was kind and good-natured. Surviving Beverly are sons, Wayne and Robert; grandchildren, Amelia, Rebecca, Joanna, and Jacob; and great-grandsons, Theo and Cyrus. Donations honoring Beverly's memory to the :



