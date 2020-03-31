BEVERLY SIROTKIN

SIROTKIN--Beverly. UJA Federation of New York mourns the passing of Beverly Sirotkin, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our friends Andrew and Amy Sirotkin. Beverly's legacy of philanthropy will continue with her family's leadership and commitment to the Jewish community. We extend our condolences to Andrew and Amy, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020
