SMITH--Beverly Bates, of New York City and Amagansett on May 23, 2020. Loving mother to William, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews, and a wonderful friend. Predeceased by her husband, Roger and son, Roger Jr. She had a career in publishing at Pocket Books and Modern Bride, and was a dedicated volunteer and avid reader all her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of St. Luke in the Fields (487 Hudson St., New York, NY 10014) or The Caring Community /Greenwich House (20 Washington Square N., New York, NY 10011) would be gratefully received.





