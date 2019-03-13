ZAKRE--Beverly Gwen, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on May 3, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Hofstra University in 1970 and built her career on Wall Street as a pioneer working for women's equality. She was a role model to many; she always spoke for those without a voice, stood up for what was right, and paved the way for generations of women to come. Beverly was known to her family as a loving wife and mother, and to her friends as fiercely loyal and kind; she made a positive impact on all of those around her. Beverly is survived by Clifford, her loving husband of 44 years, as well as her son Eric and her daughter Allison. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Abraham Tarcher, as well as her brother, Herbert Tarcher. Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 beginning at 12:30pm at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont, NY. For full obituary, go to JJFFH.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019