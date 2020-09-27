1/
WORTHINGTON--Biddle. Biddle Worthington, Jr. died at home in New York City on September 20 at age 89. Born in Birmingham, AL, Biddle graduated from Princeton in 1952 and received an MBA from USC. He was a pioneer in options trading, founding BlueNote Analytics, a firm that developed options valuation software, and he was a longtime member of the American Stock Exchange, where he also served on the Board of Governors from 1990 to 1995. In retirement, he was an avid photographer of the East End of Long Island, showing at Guild Hall and other venues, and served as president of the board of the Dune Alpin community in East Hampton. An ambitious hiker, an accomplished golfer, and a skier all of his life, Biddle raced on the U.S. Army ski team in the mid 1950s while serving in counter intelligence in Germany, and continued to ski in Utah and Vermont until well past his 85th birthday. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, survivors include his beloved wife, Gail Lyle Williams, his son, Jay, daughter-in-law Debra Singer, and grandson, Sam. He was previously married to Sheila Porter.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
