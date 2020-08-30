1/
BILL LACY
LACY--Bill N. The Cooper Union honors the memory of its ninth president Bill N. Lacy, FAIA, who passed away on August 25, 2020. We thank President Lacy for his lifelong com-mitment to education, as he led not only Cooper Union, but multiple colleges and architectural institutions, including the Pritzker Arch-itecture Prize and National Endowment for the Arts' Architecture and Environmental Design Program. As president from 1980-1987, President Lacy, who was a practicing architect throughout his 50-year career, helped to break barriers in STEM by appointing the first female engineer to be named dean of an engineering college in the United States. During his tenure, the college celebrated its 125th anniversary, founded the Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography, one of the nation's first graphic design archives, mounted multiple exhibitions, including "Rauschenberg/ Performance," and greatly expanded its free, public programing in the college's historic Great Hall. From the start of his presidency at his inauguration featuring the Brooklyn Philharmonic and culminating with a residency of the American Jazz Orchestra, President Lacy especially helped revive music on the Great Hall stage. Our condolences go to his wife, Jane Stieren Lacy, and his entire family. Rachel Warren, Board Chair; Laura Sparks, President


Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
