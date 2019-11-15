ROYCE--Billie, (90) of New Rochelle. Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Kermit for 65 years. Matriarch of the family, devoted mother and mother-in-law to Nancy and Kenny, Andrew and Aloisie, Douglas and Florence and grandchildren Jason, Derek, Sydney and Emma. Billie had numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved. The funeral service is Monday, November 18, 12 noon at Riverside Memorial Chapel - Mt. Vernon. Interment at Mt. Judah Cemetery, Ridgewood, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations May be made to American Parkinson Disease.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 15, 2019