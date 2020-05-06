1970 - 2019

Billy O'Toole 48



Billy was larger than life. Always fun to be around and made everyone he met feel like they were family.



Born in Park Slope Brooklyn NY on August 30, 1970 to Barbara O'Toole and William Sheehan. He was a Union Carpenter by trade but in the last days of his life were spent in front of a camera as a cast member of the Families of the mafia.



Bill was an avid motorcycle rider and graffiti artist with the tag of Billy Cast. He was an animal lover spending many years rescuing dogs of the bully breeds . Everywhere he went was a party and he left you always wanting more. Billy became a New York State chaplain in 2017 volunteering many hours to veterans in need. In memory of his late father William Sheehan who was in the Navy.



He past suddenly July 14,2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Renee O'Toole and seven children Matthew O'Toole, Joseph O'Toole, Taylor O'Toole, Lyric Antonio, William O'Toole, Michael O'Toole and Laila O'Toole. He also has four grandchildren Joie O'Toole, Dominic O'Toole, Asaiah Antonio and Jovani O'Toole.



He is loved and missed dearly by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store