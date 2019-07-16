FOGG--Blaine ("Fin"). On July 14, 2019. The partners, attorneys and staff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP mourn the passing of our friend and longtime partner Fin Fogg. Fin joined Skadden in 1966 and worked alongside Joe Flom to develop our M&A practice. During his nearly five decades at Skadden, Fin earned repeated recognition as a leading corporate attorney who was appreciated by clients and colleagues for his humor and the staunch moral compass he brought to his insightful, business-minded legal advice. Over the years, Fin was extensively involved in firm management, chairing our Financial Oversight and Audit Committee and serving on our Policy and Compensation committees. Fin's dedication to public service included his contributions as President of the Legal Aid Society of New York and, for over 30 years, a trustee of the Mount Sinai Health System. He will be deeply missed.



