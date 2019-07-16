FOGG--Blaine V. The Trustees, Faculty, and Staff of the Mount Sinai Health System mourn the passing of Blaine "Fin" V. Fogg, an outstanding philanthropist and esteemed member of the Boards of Trustees for more than three decades. He graciously lent his guidance to many of our Trustee Committees, including the Executive; Compensation, Employee Benefits and Employee Relations; Finance; and Technology Transfer Committees. As Chairman of the Boards' Legal Committee since 1995, Fin's wise counsel effected major change throughout our health system. Fin was a steadfast champion of Mount Sinai, supporting medical education scholarships and our efforts to expand access to care. His leadership and generosity have had a tremendous impact on our underserved populations. Mount Sinai has benefitted greatly from Fin's wisdom, compassion, and dedication over the many years of his involvement. He was recognized for his exceptional contributions to our institution with the 2018 Jacobi Medallion. We will remember him fondly and miss him dearly. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Diane, his sons William and Matthew, his daughter Katherine, and the entire Fogg family. Richard A. Friedman and James S. Tisch, Co-Chairmen, and Peter W. May, Chairman Emeritus, Boards of Trustees; Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO; Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System



